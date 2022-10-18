James Corden Squashes Beef With NYC Restaurant After Public Ban

It's not everyday that you hear about a high-profile celebrity getting banned from an upscale restaurant, but that's exactly what happened to James Corden. On October 17 it was reported that restauranteur Keith McNally had banned the late night talk show host from his establishment, Balthazar, for supposedly being a "tiny Cretin of a man" and rude to his staff, according to the Daily Mail. But, for those who have been paying attention to Corden's offscreen antics in recent years, this doesn't come as a surprise. That's because Corden has repeatedly managed to raise some eyebrows for the things he has said about his guests and how he apparently snubbed his own wife during a flight.

Soon after McNally's ban came to light, Twitter had a field day with stories about Corden's past behavior. After all, there are a number of celebrities who can't stand him. Some critics said, "Considering the way James Corden treated people in the Broadway house I managed years ago, I'm actually surprised he hasn't been banned from more than Balthazar's," while another said, "Everyone I know who has come into contact with this man, says he's is the rudest little s**t they have ever met." That might be why Corden has decided to take this step before it was too late.