Cara Delevingne Stuns On The Red Carpet After Worrying Fans

When Cara Delevingne kept flitting around rapper Meghan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards in May, her bizarre behavior was met with mockery on social media — Bossip titled its piece about her antics: "Horny Hollyweirdo Cara Delevingne Stalks Megan Thee Stallion At Billboard Music Awards, Makes The Entire Internet Uncomfortable." On "The Tonight Show," Delevingne revealed that she had actually attended the BBMAs as Meghan Thee Stallion's guest. She explained that she didn't really feel like she belonged at the event but decided to act as her friend's "hype woman." The model said, "People find me odd, but that's me."

Months later, the online ridicule was replaced with worry when a shoeless Delevingne was photographed looking unkempt and keyed up at Van Nuys Airport, per the Daily Mail. She had previously been photographed smoking an unknown substance inside a vehicle. Days later, WWD reported that she didn't attend her own Cara Loves Karl launch party during New York Fashion Week, and the Daily Mail published photos of her friend, actor Margot Robbie, looking visibly upset after leaving Delevingne's home.

The troubling images spread on social media as TMZ reported that the models' friends were urging her to check herself into rehab for mental health and substance use issues. "She keeps telling them, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I'm doing great,'" one source told Radar. And Delevingne did at least appear untroubled when she put in a stylish appearance at an event in Cannes.