Cara Delevingne's BBMAs Appearance Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

So, Cara Delevingne attended the Billboard Music Awards on May 15 where, judging by the videos circulating around the internet, she seemed very eager for attention from Megan Thee Stallion. Well, the model and influencer got some attention all right, though maybe not the kind of attention she was necessarily hoping for.

Videos from the event show Delevingne grabbing Meg's train during her red carpet photos, leaning way, way into the rapper's face when she won her BBMA award, and bringing back the good old-fashioned photo bomb. We're not sure of the exact nature of Delevingne and Megan's personal relationship, so maybe the "Thot Sh**" rapper was unbothered by all the kooky attention. The internet, however, was definitely bothered, and soon Delevingne's name began trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. It's never great to be the site's main character, but it's somehow even worse to become the main character when you haven't even tweeted.