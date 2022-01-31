Cara Delevingne And Sienna Miller Reportedly Spotted Acting Like More Than Friends
Model and actor Cara Delevingne has often been spotted on hangouts with fellow celebrities. Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, has been a part of many high-profile relationships over the years, including with actor Ashley Benson and musician St. Vincent. (Back in 2013, there were even rumors that she and Harry Styles were a thing, though he denied it, per E!.)
Delevingne is also known to get cozy with stars she isn't dating. A steamy moment she and singer Miley Cyrus shared that went viral on Twitter in 2013, for example, was just the two pals being cheeky. Delevingne and her bestie Selena Gomez have had some eyebrow-raising PDA moments over the years, too. However Gomez assured PrideSource in 2015 their relationship wasn't romantic. "Honestly, though, she's incredible and very open, and she just makes me open," Gomez said. "She's so fun, and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn't mind it." She added, "I loved it." Most recently the two shared an adorable smooch on the kiss cam at a New York Knicks game in November 2021, per Page Six — as friends, of course.
Now, Delevingne was reportedly spotted getting very close to another one of her friends, actor Sienna Miller.
Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller kissed... and it wasn't the first time
Sienna Miller has been close with Cara Delevingne for years and the pair reunited recently in December 2021 when they traveled to New York City together, the Daily Mail reports. A source told Page Six the friends took things to the next level when they were spotted making out at an NYC bar. "It was like fluid friends," the source said of the two stars' night in the Big Apple. "Sienna made out with this tall guy, and then she made out with Cara," they described. "It was like a fun night out."
Miller, whose own dating life has made headlines over the years, has always had a flirty friendship with Delevingne. In fact, the stars publicly shared a kiss (see above) on Delevingne's Instagram in 2013. "Soooo many studs!" Delevingne captioned the pic. "So little time x." Miller's physical connection with Delevingne reportedly got in the way of the model's relationship years ago."When Cara was dating US actress Michelle Rodriguez, Sienna was always getting involved and it caused an issue," a source told the Daily Mail in 2014. "She was always kissing Cara, which Michelle wasn't keen on." Back then, the source alleged Miller was interested in more than a friendship. "Sienna is relentless about wanting to spend time with Cara," the source claimed. "She seems a bit obsessed."