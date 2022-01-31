Cara Delevingne And Sienna Miller Reportedly Spotted Acting Like More Than Friends

Model and actor Cara Delevingne has often been spotted on hangouts with fellow celebrities. Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, has been a part of many high-profile relationships over the years, including with actor Ashley Benson and musician St. Vincent. (Back in 2013, there were even rumors that she and Harry Styles were a thing, though he denied it, per E!.)

Delevingne is also known to get cozy with stars she isn't dating. A steamy moment she and singer Miley Cyrus shared that went viral on Twitter in 2013, for example, was just the two pals being cheeky. Delevingne and her bestie Selena Gomez have had some eyebrow-raising PDA moments over the years, too. However Gomez assured PrideSource in 2015 their relationship wasn't romantic. "Honestly, though, she's incredible and very open, and she just makes me open," Gomez said. "She's so fun, and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn't mind it." She added, "I loved it." Most recently the two shared an adorable smooch on the kiss cam at a New York Knicks game in November 2021, per Page Six — as friends, of course.

Now, Delevingne was reportedly spotted getting very close to another one of her friends, actor Sienna Miller.