The Significance Behind Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne's Matching Tattoos
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne recently took their friendship to new levels with matching tattoos. The two actors first met as teenagers, but hit it off back in 2014, thanks to their mutual friend Taylor Swift. Both Gomez and Delevingne were featured in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, and have proven ever since there was no bad blood between their friendship.
That same year, the two stars were spotted vacationing together sparking rumors their friendship may have developed into a romance. While the rumors remained rumors, Gomez opened up to PrideSource in 2015 about how she has questioned her sexuality in the past and "loved" the gossip surrounding a possible love affair between her and Delevingne. "I didn't mind it," the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum said. "Especially because they weren't talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful." Gomez continued, "Honestly, though, she's incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She's so fun and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life."
The Gomez-Delevingne romance rumors died down when Gomez began dating Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Yet, in 2021, the two celebs enjoyed a night out at the NY Knicks game and were featured together on the kiss cam, where Gomez pecked her pal on the cheek. The two went a step further in their bond with matching tattoos, and Gomez finally revealed the real meaning behind them.
Selena Gomez has matching tattoos with multiple celebrity friends
Just before the new year, Selena Gomez shocked fans when she revealed a large watercolor rose tattoo on her back. Although the tattoo isn't a first for Gomez, it was a first for her tattoo artist Bang Bang, who admitted via Instagram the watercolor rose tattoo he replicated for Cara Delevingne was his first. "FYI I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever," wrote the artist with a video of Delevingne's newest ink.
In an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Gomez opened up to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the meaning behind the rose tattoos. "It means a couple of different things," Gomez began. "Me and Cara, one of my best friends ... I was maybe 16 when I met her and she calls me 'rosebud.' So it's a nickname. And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one. And I love it!"
The "Only Murders in the Building" star went on to admit she has a few tattoos with special connections to friends. "I have actually multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life," the former Disney star said. "I have one with Julia Michaels and my mom and my best friends." Gomez shared her matching tattoo with Michaels on Instagram back in 2019. The two artists have arrows that point to each other when they hold hands (via Cosmopolitan). "It's tatted..my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote at the time.