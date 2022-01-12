The Significance Behind Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne's Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne recently took their friendship to new levels with matching tattoos. The two actors first met as teenagers, but hit it off back in 2014, thanks to their mutual friend Taylor Swift. Both Gomez and Delevingne were featured in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, and have proven ever since there was no bad blood between their friendship.

That same year, the two stars were spotted vacationing together sparking rumors their friendship may have developed into a romance. While the rumors remained rumors, Gomez opened up to PrideSource in 2015 about how she has questioned her sexuality in the past and "loved" the gossip surrounding a possible love affair between her and Delevingne. "I didn't mind it," the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum said. "Especially because they weren't talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful." Gomez continued, "Honestly, though, she's incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She's so fun and she's just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life."

The Gomez-Delevingne romance rumors died down when Gomez began dating Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Yet, in 2021, the two celebs enjoyed a night out at the NY Knicks game and were featured together on the kiss cam, where Gomez pecked her pal on the cheek. The two went a step further in their bond with matching tattoos, and Gomez finally revealed the real meaning behind them.