Selena Gomez's Feelings On Turning 30 Reveal How Far She's Come
Selena Gomez has quite literally grown up before our very eyes. From her stint on "Barney" with former BFF Demi Lovato to moving to Disney and starring in hits like the popular series "Wizards of Waverly Place," she's a force to be reckoned with. Did we also mention that she can sing, too? Let's just call her a double threat. But for some child stars, it's hard to grow up in the spotlight, and that's definitely been the case for Gomez.
The singer said that her childhood was filled with work, and she often found herself in a tough spot. "Working since I was 7, being away from my family, moving from Texas to [Los Angeles], experiencing fame, being confused by what that means, trying to grow up, being in such a weird position where people are actually caring and being awkward because you're growing up — I think I was scared of it and I probably hated most of it," she told the "Zach Sang Show" in 2019.
The songstress has also been very open about her struggles with mental health, hoping to be an inspiration for her fans who also may be struggling. "I went to one [of the] best mental hospitals in the world," she said on Instagram Live (via Us Weekly). "And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar." Gomez has grown leaps and bounds through her journey, and she's happy with how far she's come.
Selena Gomez isn't scared to grow up anymore
Selena Gomez is 30, flirty, and thriving ... almost! The Disney star has come a long way and fans can't wait to see what she does next. A few months shy of her 30th birthday, the singer sat down for an interview with People, sharing how much she's grown and even expressing her excitement about aging, which has been something she dreaded in the past. "I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled,'" she told the outlet. Another positive side of Gomez and growing up is the fact that she's stopped letting a lot of the outside noise affect her. "I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful," she added.
A social media cleanse also appeared to have helped Gomez grow. The star told Beauty Inc that she had deleted all traces of social media off of her cell phone, and she lets her assistant post instead. "I say that because that's a huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been," she confessed. "I'm completely unaware of actually what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy." Gomez even went as far as stating the social media cleanse helped save her life.