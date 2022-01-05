Selena Gomez's Feelings On Turning 30 Reveal How Far She's Come

Selena Gomez has quite literally grown up before our very eyes. From her stint on "Barney" with former BFF Demi Lovato to moving to Disney and starring in hits like the popular series "Wizards of Waverly Place," she's a force to be reckoned with. Did we also mention that she can sing, too? Let's just call her a double threat. But for some child stars, it's hard to grow up in the spotlight, and that's definitely been the case for Gomez.

The singer said that her childhood was filled with work, and she often found herself in a tough spot. ​​"Working since I was 7, being away from my family, moving from Texas to [Los Angeles], experiencing fame, being confused by what that means, trying to grow up, being in such a weird position where people are actually caring and being awkward because you're growing up — I think I was scared of it and I probably hated most of it," she told the "Zach Sang Show" in 2019.

The songstress has also been very open about her struggles with mental health, hoping to be an inspiration for her fans who also may be struggling. "I went to one [of the] best mental hospitals in the world," she said on Instagram Live (via Us Weekly). "And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar." Gomez has grown leaps and bounds through her journey, and she's happy with how far she's come.