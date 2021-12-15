Selena Gomez Believes Doing This As A Child Damaged Her Mental Health

Selena Gomez has never shied away from speaking out about her mental health and how growing up in Hollywood influenced it. The star began her acting and singing career on "Barney & Friends" as a child before landing her big break as a teenager on Disney as the star of "Wizards of Waverly Place." She said, according to Entertainment Tonight, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing." The pop star later clarified her comments to the Radio Times, telling the outlet she is "beyond proud of the work that [she] did with Disney," adding, "It kind of shaped who I am in a way."

Although that success paved the way for Gomez to become the pop singer and film actor she is today, it had a price. "There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model," the celeb told Beauty Inc. "And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn't know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time."

Gomez further opened up about her mental health in a sit-down interview where she shared her theory on how this thing she did as a child was detrimental.