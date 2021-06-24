Selena Gomez Reveals The Truth About Her Relationships

Selena Gomez is opening about her past loves. The former Disney star dated Nick Jonas, DJ Zedd, The Weekend, and Justin Bieber in the past. Her longest relationship was with the latter, whom she had an on-and-off relationship with for the eight years from 2010 to 2018. Gomez revealed to NPR that she suffered emotional abuse when she was dating Bieber, confirming to the outlet that her chart-topping song "Lose You To Love Me" was written about him.

"It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over," Gomez said. "It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality... I do feel like I was a victim to certain [emotional] abuse."

While Gomez's relationship with Bieber and other boyfriends did not end happily ever after, the "Rare" singer thinks that there was another reason for her failures. Find out what she has said below.