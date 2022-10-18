The Tragic Death Of Haitian Singer Mikaben

Haitian singer and musician Mikaben was performing on stage at Accor Arena in Paris on October 15 when he collapsed in front of the audience, per Page Six. According to The Guardian, the 41-year-old may have had a heart attack or cardiac arrest while he was performing and fell while trying to make his way off the stage. The medics were called but sadly, Mikaben, whose given name is Michael Benjamin, died after the incident.

The following day, Accor Arena announced in French on Twitter (via CNN), "Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben, died after fainting on stage and despite the intervention of emergency services. The whole team at Accor Arena is terribly affected and sends all of its support to his family and loved ones during this painful time."

Mikaben's wife, Vanessa Benjamin, took to Instagram to share her grief, writing, "On mon Dieu, Heavenly Father, I know you don't make mistakes and you won't give us what we can't bare but...this pain is very heavy. Help me please oh merciful Lord." Her previous post read, "Thank you for the prayers but please stop calling me. I'm in no condition to talk. I lost my other half and I have no words." Fans and friends have since come forward on social media to share their condolences.