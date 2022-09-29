Gut-Wrenching Details Of Coolio's Death Emerge

Rapper Coolio, who was best known for his popular single "Gangsta's Paradise," tragically died on September 28 at 59 years old (per ABC News). The day was reportedly as normal as any other — Coolio went to visit a friend in Los Angeles, but things, unfortunately, took a dark turn. The rapper was found unresponsive after not coming out of the bathroom for some time, and medics were immediately called to the scene where he was eventually pronounced dead. According to TMZ, law enforcement did not find any "drugs or drug paraphernalia" in the home, and although an investigation was opened following Coolio's death, authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

Sheila Finegan​, one of Coolio's representatives, released a statement following his death: "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing," (via ABC News).

Countless artists and creatives in the entertainment industry have shared their condolences online. LL Cool J tweeted, "Rest in power my brother. @Coolio Love & Respect." "Weird Al" Yankovic, who famously parodied the rapper's hit "Gangsta's Paradise," simply tweeted "RIP Coolio" with a photo of the pair embracing. Now, new unfortunate details about the rapper's tragic death have been shared.