Celebs Who Died In 2022

For many people, 2021 was another year of loss as new variants of COVID-19 continued to spread across the globe. And the celebrity world was no different, as we said goodbye to icons like DMX, Larry King, Stephen Sondheim, Michael K. Williams, and Cicely Tyson.

Even Betty White died only weeks away from her 100th birthday at the end of 2021, which seemed to be a bad omen for the new year. The beloved Golden Girl had suffered a stroke on Christmas Day, per CNN, and tributes began flooding in as soon as her death was announced. Prince Philip also didn't make it to his centennial, as the royal died at age 99 in 2021 following a long period of ill health. For many people, the queen became a symbol of mourning loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic when she appeared at the funeral sitting by herself, in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Keep reading to find out which stars have died in 2022 and what kind of legacy they've left behind.