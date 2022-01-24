Celebs Who Died In 2022
For many people, 2021 was another year of loss as new variants of COVID-19 continued to spread across the globe. And the celebrity world was no different, as we said goodbye to icons like DMX, Larry King, Stephen Sondheim, Michael K. Williams, and Cicely Tyson.
Even Betty White died only weeks away from her 100th birthday at the end of 2021, which seemed to be a bad omen for the new year. The beloved Golden Girl had suffered a stroke on Christmas Day, per CNN, and tributes began flooding in as soon as her death was announced. Prince Philip also didn't make it to his centennial, as the royal died at age 99 in 2021 following a long period of ill health. For many people, the queen became a symbol of mourning loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic when she appeared at the funeral sitting by herself, in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
Keep reading to find out which stars have died in 2022 and what kind of legacy they've left behind.
Max Julien
On the first day of 2022, tributes to Max Julien started pouring in when TMZ reported that he had died on January 1. The actor and writer, who made his name in so-called "blaxploitation" films like "The Mack," was 88 at his time of death. "During Julien's decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest, and straightforward," a spokesman for Julien stated. "He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare 'man among men.'"
His character, the pimp Goldie, became an iconic pop culture touchstone for rappers like Snoop Dogg and Too Short, per The New York Times, who sampled his lines from the 1973 classic. Quentin Tarantino has also been vocal about his love for the film, which influenced his script for "True Romance." Julien went on to write films like "Cleopatra Jones" and "Thomasine and Bushrod," which both featured strong women in the lead.
Although Julien worked on many different projects, he was always known for his most iconic character, Goldie. "He's still the hero to this day," Julien observed in a 2002 documentary, per NPR. "It's because of that other thing that he has, that indomitable spirit that he has that, 'you cannot stop me,' and 'you cannot mash me down without me coming back at you.'"
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich, the director behind films like "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," died at age 82. As The New York Times reported, he was at his Los Angeles home, and his daughter Antonia confirmed the news on January 6.
Born to immigrant parents, Bogdanovich worked as a critic and an actor before directing his first films alongside his wife and creative partner Polly Platt. His style garnered a lot of comparison to the Golden Age of Hollywood, a period he was obsessed with. "I don't judge myself on the basis of my contemporaries," the filmmaker insisted in a 1971 interview with The New York Times. "I judge myself against the directors I admire — Hawks, Lubitsch, Buster Keaton, Welles, Ford, Renoir, Hitchcock. I certainly don't think I'm anywhere near as good as they are, but I think I'm pretty good."
An affair with Cybill Shepherd and a series of underperforming films may have tarnished his public reputation, but the real tragedy came in 1980 when his girlfriend and new muse, Dorothy Stratten, was murdered. In his later years, Bogdanovich became a guest star on "The Sopranos," playing Dr. Melfi's own psychologist. He also turned his lifelong obsession with movies into a career as a film historian.
"Our dearest Peter passed away today from complications of Parkinson's disease," his family told The Hollywood Reporter after his death was announced. "The Bogdanovich/Stratten family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support in this most difficult time."
Calvin Simon
The singer Calvin Simon, who was one of the founding members of Parliament-Funkadelic, died at age 79. "Thank everyone for the wonderful memories ... we will so miss you Calvin," a post on the singer's official Facebook page read on January 8, adding that "heaven just got a bit funkier."
Simon first met his bandmates in New Jersey, per Pitchfork, where he worked as a barber. The teenager formed a doo-wop quintet with fellow barbers George Clinton and Grady Thomas and their barbershop regulars Ray Davis and Fuzzy Haskins. Over the years, their sound grew and evolved until they became the funk icons behind hits like "Give Up the Funk" and "P. Funk." He was also drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, as Simon's website notes, which led to a diagnosis of PTSD. He later discovered his faith and "relied on the higher power" to cope, in Simon's words, which led to his later career in gospel music.
The singer's career stretched over six decades, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 along with the rest of the Parliament and Funkadelic band members. Clinton paid tribute to his former bandmate on Facebook, posting several pictures of Simon. "Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon. Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist," Clinton wrote. "Fly on Calvin!"
Sidney Poitier
The world lost another titan of early Hollywood when actor Sidney Poitier died on January 7. His death was confirmed by the minister of foreign affairs of the Bahamas, where Poitier grew up. According to TMZ, medical examiners attributed his death to "heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia, and prostate cancer."
The Bahamian actor had a background in theater, per ABC News, and brought a groundbreaking dignity to his roles in films like "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner?" and "In the Heat of the Night." He was the first Black man to be nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award, and after starring in the smash hit "Lilies of the Field," he became the first Black actor to win it. As well as being one of the most significant movie stars of his era, Poitier was also an activist and attended the 1963 March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King Jr.
"There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends," his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and their five daughters told People. "To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first."
Marilyn Bergman
The film industry lost one of its great songwriters when Marilyn Bergman died aged 93 on January 8. Her doctors confirmed that the cause of death was respiratory failure, according to ABC News. The Brooklyn native began writing lyrics when a nasty fall down the stairs meant that she was stuck in a cast for months, as she told NPR in a 2007 interview. "I knew that I would be, you know, the odd woman out," Bergman admitted. She met her husband and songwriting partner Alan Bergman in Los Angeles, even though they had been born in the same New York hospital, and they stayed married from 1958 to her death.
Although they penned lyrics for the pop charts, working with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Neil Diamond, the Bergmans really made their name in Hollywood. The three-time Oscar winners had their breakthrough with the title song for the Sidney Poitier film "In the Heat of the Night," before creating timeless standards like "The Windmills of Your Mind" for the crime caper "The Thomas Crown Affair," and Barbra Streisand's chart-topping hit "The Way We Were."
"Marilyn and Alan Bergman were like family," Streisand wrote on Twitter. "We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together." Quincy Jones also tweeted about his grief, writing that "the secret weapon" behind her talent was "the unconditional love" she had for the people around her.
Bob Saget
"Full House" fans were devastated on January 9, when TMZ reported that TV dad Bob Saget had been found dead in a Florida hotel room. The local sheriff's office tweeted that there were "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Saget, who was 65, had been on a comedy tour across the nation.
He first charmed audiences in 1987 as Danny Tanner on the ABC show "Full House," acting opposite the Olson twins and John Stamos. Saget later became the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997, which cemented his position as a household name. The sitcom star was also famous for his blue comedy and his philanthropy: Saget was a dedicated champion for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which raised awareness of the disease that killed his big sister Gay.
"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Saget's family told Page Six after the news broke. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Dwayne Hickman
Dwayne Hickman, one of the early stars of TV sitcoms, died on January 9. As a spokesman for the Hickman family told The New York Times, his death was caused by complications from Parkinson's, and the former actor is survived by his third wife Joan and his two sons.
Best known as the blond teenage protagonist of "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," Hickman starred on the CBS sitcom from 1959 to 1963. His portrayal of the archetypal '50s adolescent, Dobie, was so popular that he reportedly found it hard to break out of being typecast and was still getting recognized as "Dobie" many years later. "It's very sweet to see how much Dobie Gillis meant to a lot of baby boomers," he observed in 2003, per USA Today, adding that everyone who grew up watching the sitcom is "always nice when I meet them."
After appearing in films like "How to Stuff a Wild Bikini" with Annette Funicello and "Cat Ballou" with Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin during the '60s, Hickman decided to take his talents behind the screen. He became a network executive at CBS, getting involved with legendary shows like "Maude," "M*A*S*H," and "Designing Women." Hickman even started directing episodes of the shows he championed. And in two different TV movies, he reprised the role that made him famous and became Dobie once again.
Ronnie Spector
The lead singer of The Ronettes died at age 78 on January 12. On her official website, a statement from Ronnie Spector's family confirmed that she had faced "a brief battle with cancer" before dying next to her husband Jonathan. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face," her loved ones wrote. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her."
The Harlem-born singer became a star with the hit song "Be My Baby," alongside her sister Estelle and their cousin Nedra. The Ronettes were one of the most iconic girl groups of the '60s, thanks to Spector's powerhouse voice and their infectious songs, which were all produced by Phil Spector. He eventually married Ronnie in 1968, per Rolling Stone, but the relationship quickly turned abusive as Phil stopped her from singing live and threatened to kill her if she ever left. "He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband," Ronnie wrote after his death in 2021.
Despite her husband's threats, Ronnie escaped in 1972 and began her own much-lauded solo career. She has been entered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
André Leon Talley
André Leon Talley died at age 73. His official Instagram announced "with great sadness" that the fashion world had lost one of its brightest and most unlikely stars on January 18, after what the Houston Chronicle described as "complications related to COVID."
Raised in the South under the oppressive rules of the Jim Crow era, Talley won a scholarship to Brown University and managed to launch his career in fashion by meeting Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland, as The New York Times reported. He became a key figure at the magazine while working with her successor Anna Wintour, as well as being a mentor to other Black professionals in the fashion industry. Talley's memoirs about his life and career became bestsellers, and he even starred in his own documentary, "The Gospel According to André." In 2021, the French government awarded Talley with the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, which Talley called "the most incredible joy" and "the best day in my life" on Instagram.
"The loss of André is felt by so many of us today," Wintour said in Vogue. "The designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him."
Gaspard Ulliel
The French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at age 37 after a tragic skiing accident in the Alps. Ulliel, who will be appearing posthumously in the new Marvel series Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac, was reportedly injured in a collision with another skier on a trail in the Savoie region. According to France 24, he was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter, but died a day later on January 19.
Ulliel had been a star of French cinema since he was a child actor, as Variety reported, and earned critical acclaim for films like "A Very Long Engagement" and the Yves Saint Laurent biopic "Saint Laurent." In 2017, he won the César award for Best Actor, the French equivalent of an Oscar, after starring in Xavier Dolan's "It's Only the End of the World." Stars from across the French film industry were quick to send condolences to his girlfriend Gaelle Petri and their child, including Dolan and Jean Dujardin.
Even the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, paid tribute to Ulliel on Twitter (per Variety): "Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor."
Meat Loaf
The music world has lost the unique voice behind songs like "I'd Do Anything for Love" and "Paradise By the Dashboard Light." The singer Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, died on January 20 at age 74.
His operatic style of rock and electric stage presence made him a star in the '70s when his debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, per the Associated Press. He also earned his place as a subcultural icon by playing Eddie in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Meat Loaf's acting career later led him to appear in other films, like "Fight Club," "Wayne's World," and the Spice Girls' film "Spice World."
"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight," his family stated on his Facebook page, confirming that the singer had been with his daughters Pearl and Amanda, among other loved ones. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man ... From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!"
Louie Anderson
The comedian Louie Anderson died at age 68 of cancer. The Star Tribune reported on January 18 that Anderson had been hospitalized and was being treated in Las Vegas for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. And only three days later, the Emmy winner's publicist told Deadline that his treatment had been unsuccessful.
Anderson had an unconventional road to stardom: he was originally a children's counselor before a comedy competition pushed him to consider stand-up professionally. His own childhood experiences in a family of 11 kids inspired the animated series "Life With Louie." Other highlights from his decades-spanning career included acting in "Coming to America" and the comedy series "Baskets," as well as entertaining the nation as the host of "Family Feud."
Fellow comics and friends paid tribute to Anderson after the news of his death broke. "Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above," Henry Winkler wrote on Twitter. "We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold." Jamie Kennedy described him as "a true comic's comic," tweeting: "Louie Anderson made me cry almost as much as he made me laugh. Never have I encountered someone with that much duality."