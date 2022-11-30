Inside Christine And John McVie's Marriage

Fleetwood Mac co-vocalist, Christine McVie, has died at 79 years old. The band confirmed the singer's death in a statement on November 30. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," read a message posted to Fleetwood Mac's official Twitter account. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the statement read. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

The New York Times stated that McVie joined the British-American rock band in 1969 and also served as the group's keyboardist. The band — which consisted of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine's ex-husband, John Graham McVie — had a triumphant reign during the early years of their career. The group has had six Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to landing four No. 1 albums.

And while fans of the popular group are, of course, familiar with Fleetwood Mac's iconic hits, some may still be wondering what occurred between Christine and her ex-husband John.