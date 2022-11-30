The Tragic Death Of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 following a short illness, according to a statement released by her family. The iconic musician was the band's co-lead vocalist and keyboard player, as well as the writer responsible for some of their most iconic hits, including "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop."

The family's statement posted to Twitter reads, "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family." The statement asks for privacy during this "extremely painful time" and adds, "we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally."

It's unclear what illness caused McVie's death, but she did mention her poor health in a Rolling Stone interview in June 2022. When asked about a potential reunion tour with the band, she responded, "I don't feel physically up for it." McVie added, "I'm in quite bad health. I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me."