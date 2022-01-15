The Simple Yet Meaningful Request America's Funniest Home Videos Has For Fans Of Bob Saget
Bob Saget's death has devastated so many who were fans of the comedy icon. Saget leaves behind a beloved legacy as the character Danny Tanner on the series "Full House," where he brought fatherly kindness to the role many considered to be America's dad.
Following his unexpected death on January 9, Saget's "Full House" co-stars reacted with great sadness. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the cast wrote in a joint statement on social media. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."
Around the same time Saget appeared on "Full House," the comedian was also the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Saget hosted "AFV" from 1989 to 1997, where he introduced hilarious home footage of everyday goofy moments, per Variety. The hit show has since created a tribute video to honor Saget, which includes clips of the comedian's funniest moments of the program. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world," "AFV" wrote in the tribute's description. "Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob." Now, showrunners are asking fans to offer a simple yet meaningful gesture in Saget's memory.
'America's Funniest Home Videos' supports Bob Saget's sister
"America's Funniest Home Videos" is asking fans of the show to donate to a cause close to Bob Saget's heart in his memory. The comedian was a longtime supporter of the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister, Gay, died of the disease in 1994. "For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure," "AFV" wrote alongside its video tribute to the longtime host. "Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart."
In an interview weeks before he died, Saget vowed to remember his sister by working to find a cure for Scleroderma. "I can't watch what happened to my sister happen to more people," he said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" (via TMZ). Cryptically, the comedian spoke of his own passing when discussing his fight against the illness that claimed his sister's life. "My sister should not be dead," he added. "And that's one of the things that's kept me doing this ... will keep me doing this until I'm gone. I'll do it when I'm gone."