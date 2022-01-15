The Simple Yet Meaningful Request America's Funniest Home Videos Has For Fans Of Bob Saget

Bob Saget's death has devastated so many who were fans of the comedy icon. Saget leaves behind a beloved legacy as the character Danny Tanner on the series "Full House," where he brought fatherly kindness to the role many considered to be America's dad.

Following his unexpected death on January 9, Saget's "Full House" co-stars reacted with great sadness. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the cast wrote in a joint statement on social media. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

Around the same time Saget appeared on "Full House," the comedian was also the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Saget hosted "AFV" from 1989 to 1997, where he introduced hilarious home footage of everyday goofy moments, per Variety. The hit show has since created a tribute video to honor Saget, which includes clips of the comedian's funniest moments of the program. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world," "AFV" wrote in the tribute's description. "Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob." Now, showrunners are asking fans to offer a simple yet meaningful gesture in Saget's memory.