Bob Saget's Final Interview Reveals How Broken He Was Over Sister's Tragic Death

The news that comedian and actor Bob Saget died on January 9 shocked the world. His life ended prematurely at the age of 65 when he was found dead in his Orlando hotel room after performing a stand-up routine the night before. The "Full House" star had been on a comedy tour.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, although his autopsy report revealed that there were no signs of foul play or drug use. People revealed on January 10 that Saget had come down with COVID sometime in the last month, which he spoke about during the last comedy show he would ever perform on the night before his death. Fellow comedian Tim Wilkins, who also performed the same night as Saget, told People that although Saget "had just finished a bout of COVID ... he was in great spirits." As of now, there is no indication to what caused Saget's untimely death.

Plenty of Saget fans are less concerned with how he died and more concerned with the hole he has left behind. Many remember his contributions to the world in the form of his career. In an interview from December 21, the television host revealed the heartbreaking reason why he became a comedian.