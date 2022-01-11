What We Know About Bob Saget's Recent COVID-19 Diagnosis

The unexpected death of comedian Bob Saget came as a shock to his family, friends, and fans. TMZ broke the news that the actor died January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida at age 65. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone – I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Saget's "Full House" co-star John Stamos wrote on Instagram. Candace Cameron Bure, Saget's onscreen "Full House" daughter, echoed Stamos' sentiments about Saget being gone too soon in a separate post. "I don't want to say goodbye," she wrote. "35 years wasn't long enough." Saget's autopsy revealed that no foul play or drugs were involved, but his official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Prior to his death, Saget was on a comedy tour. "I'm happily addicted to this s*** again," Saget wrote on Twitter after his last show in Jacksonville. An audience member spoke to People about Saget appearing in good health and spirits on the tour stop, sharing that he joked about comedians being the "fourth responders" behind EMTs, doctors and public servants to the COVID-19 pandemic. "'We got to come here and make you feel good about all that stuff happened to you,'" the show-goer quoted Saget. "Obviously, he could tell the jokes better, but he really saw it as his mission to bring people together through laughs. It meant a lot to him."

A week before his death, Saget revealed on a podcast that he had previously had (and recovered from) COVID.