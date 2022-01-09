Candace Cameron Bure's Message About Bob Saget's Death Is Tear Jerking
The cast of "Full House" is weighing in with their thoughts on the sudden death of their former co-star Bob Saget, and the messages are heartbreaking.
News broke on January 9 that actor and comedian Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room by Florida authorities, according to TMZ. The sudden death of the 65 year old came as a shock to Hollywood as the comedian was in the middle of a stand-up tour across the United States.
"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote Saget's former co-star, John Stamos, on Twitter. "I love you so much Bobby." Stamos and Saget worked together on the legendary ABC sitcom "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. The show coined Saget as "America's Dad" as viewers watched Danny Tanner (played by Saget) raise three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law (Stamos) and best friend (played by Dave Coulier). The comedy series ran for eight seasons, 192 episodes, and brought in over 17 million viewers in its peak in Season 5, per Variety.
Actor Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's teenage daughter D.J. Tanner, took to Twitter to share a tear-jerking message about her on-set dad from the 1990s.
Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget had an 'instant connection'
Adding to a growing list of celebrities reacting to the sudden death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure opened up her heart in a tweet that left fans emotional.
"I don't know what to say," Bure began with a broken-heart emoji. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Bure began working with Saget when she was just 11 years old, ending her time on "Full House" at 18.
Just a year before Saget's death, the two gushed over what it was like working together on their 1990's sitcom and how they had an "instant connection" as a father-daughter duo. "We came from the same place," said Saget to Bure on his "Here For You" podcast" (via Today). "People might think I'm always 20,000 miles an hour, but not really. You kind of grounded me." Bure stepped in, calling Saget "one of the most emotional" and "sensitive people" she knows. "Your acting has always come from that. It's always been so grounded and real, and you have always pulled from your heart strings," she said. "You are so accessible to all of those emotions, and that's why we connected. ... We bounced off each other well."