Candace Cameron Bure's Message About Bob Saget's Death Is Tear Jerking

The cast of "Full House" is weighing in with their thoughts on the sudden death of their former co-star Bob Saget, and the messages are heartbreaking.

News broke on January 9 that actor and comedian Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room by Florida authorities, according to TMZ. The sudden death of the 65 year old came as a shock to Hollywood as the comedian was in the middle of a stand-up tour across the United States.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote Saget's former co-star, John Stamos, on Twitter. "I love you so much Bobby." Stamos and Saget worked together on the legendary ABC sitcom "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. The show coined Saget as "America's Dad" as viewers watched Danny Tanner (played by Saget) raise three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law (Stamos) and best friend (played by Dave Coulier). The comedy series ran for eight seasons, 192 episodes, and brought in over 17 million viewers in its peak in Season 5, per Variety.

Actor Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's teenage daughter D.J. Tanner, took to Twitter to share a tear-jerking message about her on-set dad from the 1990s.