Inside Bob Saget's Heartbreaking Final Connection To AFV

Bob Saget, the iconic television family man and standup comedian, died on January 9 at the age of 65. While the actor was well known for his turn as Danny Tanner in "Full House" and its sequel "Fuller House," those weren't his only gigs on television. In fact, he picked up another role on ABC — the network that aired "Full House" — while he was still on that show. Starting in 1989, he became the inaugural host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," a job he held until 1997. The show had a brief hiatus in the 1999-2000 season, per its IMDb page, but eventually was renewed for more full season runs beginning in 2001 and continuing on today.

For those who may be unaware, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is a 30-minute clip show that features parts of home videos sent in by viewers. The studio audience votes on the top three videos as decided by the show's producers, and the winners get a monetary prize. Although Saget left the show in 1997, he has returned to it twice more, once for a guest-hosting gig in 2011, and then for the "America's Funniest Home Videos" documentary, "America, This is You!" in 2019. However, his death would allow him to have one more connection with the show.