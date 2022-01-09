How Much Was Bob Saget Worth At The Time Of His Death?

The year 2022 may have only just begun, but it's already been a rough one for major losses in Hollywood. On the heels of Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier's passing on January 6, news broke that "Full House" star Bob Saget has died at age 65 on January 9. TMZ first broke the news that the comedian passed away, while the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed it on Twitter soon after.

The sheriff's office wrote, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene." The same statement clarified that there were "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," according to detectives. Just a day before, Saget took to Instagram to share how much he was enjoying performing in Florida. Along with a selfie from the stage, he wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity."

Understandably, tributes and condolences began pouring in on social media for the beloved actor, known for playing TV dad Danny Tanner on "Full House" and later "Fuller House," as well as hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos." Of course, that's just the short list of Saget's many contributions to the entertainment industry. Given all that he's done over the years, fans may be wondering how much money Saget actually earned throughout his lengthy career.