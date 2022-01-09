How Much Was Bob Saget Worth At The Time Of His Death?
The year 2022 may have only just begun, but it's already been a rough one for major losses in Hollywood. On the heels of Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier's passing on January 6, news broke that "Full House" star Bob Saget has died at age 65 on January 9. TMZ first broke the news that the comedian passed away, while the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed it on Twitter soon after.
The sheriff's office wrote, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene." The same statement clarified that there were "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," according to detectives. Just a day before, Saget took to Instagram to share how much he was enjoying performing in Florida. Along with a selfie from the stage, he wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity."
Understandably, tributes and condolences began pouring in on social media for the beloved actor, known for playing TV dad Danny Tanner on "Full House" and later "Fuller House," as well as hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos." Of course, that's just the short list of Saget's many contributions to the entertainment industry. Given all that he's done over the years, fans may be wondering how much money Saget actually earned throughout his lengthy career.
Bob Saget knew fans felt like they 'grew up' with him
After appearing on-screen for decades and cementing his place in TV history, Bob Saget was worth an estimated $50 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But he didn't only rake in the cash, he also earned plenty of fans — and that's something Saget was well aware of.
"People feel like they know me," he told AL.com in July 2021, referencing his many years on screen. "And that's what happens from being in people's living rooms when they grew up. Then they watched the other stuff that I did with my (stand-up) specials or other parts I've done, and they realize, oh God, this is hilarious, the duality." And it's true — those familiar with his squeaky-clean role of Danny Tanner may have been shocked by the sailor mouth in his stand-up, but he always was multilayered.
Still, his "Full House" role may be the most adored. In 2016, Saget told Willamette Week, "It's not just a show I was on. It's a cultural phenomenon," before declaring, "So yes, Danny Tanner is part of me." Additionally, he told AL.com that the show "meant everything" to him. And no, it wasn't about the income. "I was never a guy who was like, 'I'm gonna be rich and have all this stuff' ... I just wanted to do my work." In that same conversation, he mentioned always being "hungry" for more work and claimed he "never would retire." It's incredibly sad Saget's career was cut short, and fans will surely be mourning the star for a long time to come.