The Tragic Death Of Bob Saget

Renowned comedian and television star Bob Saget has died, according to a tweet from the Orange County Florida Sheriff's Department. He was 65 years old. Saget reportedly died sometime on Sunday afternoon, per TMZ, a fact which seems corroborated by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the sheriff's department tweeted. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." His official cause of death is still unknown as of this writing.

Saget, who was probably best known for his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House," had been in Florida as part of his other great love — comedy. TMZ reported the actor had been touring the country with his standup routine. The tour began in September 2021 and was supposed to last until May. He had just been in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night, and posted about the experience on his Instagram. He wrote, in part, "I loved tonight's show ... in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity ... I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and their three children, who have yet to comment about this tragic event, though plenty of others have taken to social media to express their condolences.