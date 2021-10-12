The Real Reason Candace Cameron Bure Cried Every Day On The View

Candace Cameron Bure got candid about "The View" on the October 12 episode of the show's "Behind the Table" podcast. The tea Bure spilled was piping hot, especially when she talked about the effects co-hosting the talk show had on her state of mind. "There was only one type of stress I felt in my life, and it came from that show and I can feel it," the "Fuller House" star revealed. "It was so difficult to manage that emotional stress."

Bure further explained how the rigorous schedule of filming "The View" for three years — from 2015-2018 — impacted her "emotional health" and even made her cry often.

"I was flying back and forth every week to L.A.," she said on the podcast, "and we all know you turn back into a little kid if you don't get enough sleep. You're gonna be emotional about everything even if it's not something to be emotional about." "The schedule took its toll on my body, which affects my emotional health," she continued. "When I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about, or it was something I was legitimately nervous about because I did have an opinion about, I knew I was gonna be the only one at the table with an opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach and I hated that feeling. So many mornings I would just be crying before the show."

But she later revealed how Whoopi Goldberg came to her rescue.