How Long Is Whoopi Goldberg Going To Stay On The View?
Actor Whoopi Goldberg seems to have solidified her seat on popular daytime talk show "The View."
The actor is a fan favorite on the ABC show, sitting beside Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines in a job she's held for a whopping 15 seasons (via People). "I can't believe it's 25 years," said Behar as the show celebrated its 25th anniversary. "I'm still trying to finish a sentence I started in 1997!"
Holding the No. 1 spot for daytime network and syndicated talk shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC's "The View" first went on television in August of 1977 thanks to journalist Barbara Walters. The show has continuously played musical chairs with hosts of "The View" since day one, with Goldberg finally joining in 2007. After conservative commentator Meghan McCain announced her departure in the summer of 2021, fans wondered if a new shuffle of the hosts was on the horizon.
While McCain's seat remains open, Goldberg signed a new deal with ABC ironing out her own contract. So how long will the actor stay? Read on for all the details.
Whoopi Goldberg signed on to three more seasons of The View
Back in the spring of 2021, EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg reminisced on her career in a cover interview with Variety and revealed just how long she planned on staying as a co-host on "The View."
"I'm there until I don't think I can do it anymore, but I'm not there yet," said the "Ghost" actor of the ABC daytime talk show. "As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, 'No, you can't,' then I have to figure out what to do." Variety reported Goldberg managed to host the talk show while simultaneously writing a movie script, starring in Disney+'s upcoming "Sister Act 3," producing "The Emmett Till Story," and more. As the actor's contract with ABC came to a close, the network had to decide whether or not to keep the celeb on "The View" despite her busy schedule, and much to fans' delight, they did.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg signed a new deal to stay on as co-host of "The View" into the show's 28th season. As of late, the show is well into Season 25 with Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. Goldberg will also host the show's podcast "Behind the Table" with former host Nicole Wallace, adding to an already packed year for the star.
The news comes as the show continues to search for a replacement for Meghan McCain.
Cindy McCain will guest-host The View
Former "The View" host Meghan McCain announced her departure from the ABC talk show in July 2021, after four years with the show. The daughter of late politician Senator John McCain of Arizona, told fans her decision came after the pandemic forced her family to work from home in Washington D.C. McCain realized that she wanted to raise her daughter in D.C. with a new job as a conservative columnist.
With McCain's seat open, executives at "The View” are on the hunt for a new conservative voice to add to the panel, with executive producer Brian Teta telling People they're in no rush to fill the role. "This is such an important seat for us to fill at the table so we're going to 'take a little time' to make sure we find the right fit," said Teta in a statement. "It goes back to Barbara Walters' original direction — different women with different views. It's essential that the audience can relate to different points of 'View' at our table."
A number of conservative voices are expected to guest-host the 25th season of "The View," including McCain's own mother, Cindy McCain. Other names joining the table include Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, and others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.