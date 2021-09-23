How Long Is Whoopi Goldberg Going To Stay On The View?

Actor Whoopi Goldberg seems to have solidified her seat on popular daytime talk show "The View."

The actor is a fan favorite on the ABC show, sitting beside Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines in a job she's held for a whopping 15 seasons (via People). "I can't believe it's 25 years," said Behar as the show celebrated its 25th anniversary. "I'm still trying to finish a sentence I started in 1997!"

Holding the No. 1 spot for daytime network and syndicated talk shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC's "The View" first went on television in August of 1977 thanks to journalist Barbara Walters. The show has continuously played musical chairs with hosts of "The View" since day one, with Goldberg finally joining in 2007. After conservative commentator Meghan McCain announced her departure in the summer of 2021, fans wondered if a new shuffle of the hosts was on the horizon.

While McCain's seat remains open, Goldberg signed a new deal with ABC ironing out her own contract. So how long will the actor stay? Read on for all the details.