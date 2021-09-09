The View Fans Have A Lot To Say About Meghan McCain's Replacement

There are many opinions of Meghan McCain, and fans seem to either love her or hate her. McCain is, of course, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, and her mother, Cindy McCain, is a well-known figure in Arizona as her family owns the successful Hensley & Co beer wholesaler. McCain first gained fame because of her parents, but she made a name for herself and has no problem speaking her mind and sharing her opinions, which turned into a few fiery fights on "The View."

In July, McCain announced that she would be leaving the show after much thought, citing that moving to Washington D.C. seemed like the best move for her and her family. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends. And you know, look, COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way — at least for me — the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," she stated. August 6 was her last day, and McCain made sure to thank everyone for their support on what she called a "wild ride." "Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible," she said on the show.

