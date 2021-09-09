The View Fans Have A Lot To Say About Meghan McCain's Replacement
There are many opinions of Meghan McCain, and fans seem to either love her or hate her. McCain is, of course, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, and her mother, Cindy McCain, is a well-known figure in Arizona as her family owns the successful Hensley & Co beer wholesaler. McCain first gained fame because of her parents, but she made a name for herself and has no problem speaking her mind and sharing her opinions, which turned into a few fiery fights on "The View."
In July, McCain announced that she would be leaving the show after much thought, citing that moving to Washington D.C. seemed like the best move for her and her family. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends. And you know, look, COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way — at least for me — the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like," she stated. August 6 was her last day, and McCain made sure to thank everyone for their support on what she called a "wild ride." "Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible," she said on the show.
Keep reading to find out what fans think of her temporary replacement.
The View fans are loving Mia Love
Mia Love may only be the temporary replacement for Meghan McCain on "The View," but she's earned a lot of praise from viewers. On a September 8 episode of "The View," the political commentator shared her views on the COVID vaccine and abortion rights. While she didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with everyone, there were no explosive arguments as we often saw with McCain (and even between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck). It turns out the ladies of "The View" can agree to disagree, and it was refreshing to fans of the show, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Love and how she conducted herself.
"I would never vote for Mia Love because of different views. But isn't that what the show is supposed to be? It was just so nice not seeing eye rolling and temper tantrums. Just respectful disagreements and discussions," one fan tweeted. "Mia Love was the co-host today, and it was refreshing that even though she had differing points of view, everyone was respectful & the tone was very pleasant," another social media user added. "How refreshing to hear a conservative be so logical on the topic of Roe v Wade," one more wrote.
On September 8, "The View" tweeted a photo of the former Utah congresswoman, sharing that she would serve as guest co-host. Considering fans seemed to love what they saw from her, we're wondering if her guest role could turn into something more permanent.