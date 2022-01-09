Here's What Officials Just Said About Bob Saget's Death

Fans are pouring in with their condolences as they grieve the sudden death of actor and comedian Bob Saget.

TMZ broke the story Sunday night that "America's Dad" was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida. The comedian was on a nationwide stand-up tour that was set to end in June 2022. Saget had performed the evening prior in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Variety. He was 65 years old.

The actor quickly grew to be everybody's dad thanks to his role as Danny Tanner on ABC's "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. The iconic family sitcom followed Saget as a single father to little girls, who raised them with the help of his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). While Saget's role as Tanner was in stark contrast to his often raunchy stand-up routine, the show helped the actor become a household name. "Full House" even landed a reboot series on Netflix in 2016 titled, "Fuller House." Aside from being a television dad, Saget hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" and was the narration voice behind CBS's "How I Met Your Mother."

Saget's death comes as a shock to all of Hollywood, who mourn the late comedian and are asking questions about the cause of Saget's sudden death.