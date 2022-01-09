Inside The Last Year Of Bob Saget's Life

On January 9, TV star and comedian Bob Saget tragically died. The man best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" seemed to be living his best life up until that day. In fact, he was on the road in Orlando, Florida when he died, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, and was back to participating in his first love, comedy. As reported in Willamette Week, Saget started performing standup on the road at the age of 17 and was already pushing the edges of comedy to get noticed. "I was cursing. When I hosted at the Comedy Store for eight years trying to get a job, I would drop f-bombs whenever it seemed appropriate, because that's how I talk in front of people," he recalled.

However, with his return to TV in "Fuller House" before it ended and the new comedy roadshow, it seemed that Saget may have been cleaning up his act a bit. As he got older, it looked like he was willing to do less blue comedy, telling the Houston Chronicle, "It was a different world a decade ago ... I'm finding myself doing more family-friendly material. Or maybe not. Maybe it's just because families basically all curse at each other now. But it's no bluer than 'South Park.' But I'm loving being out there now." That love was apparent on Saget's social media, where he posted about the "nice" audience he had in Jacksonville, Florida the night before his death.