Here's What We Know About Bob Saget's Autopsy Results

Comedian Bob Saget died on January 9 in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes, Florida. Saget's death came as a shock to many people, because just the night before, he was on stage performing in the middle of his cross-country comedy tour, per People. There were at least a dozen more live shows scheduled for 2022. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," Saget wrote in his final tweet on January 8. "I'm happily addicted again to this s**t."

After news broke of his passing, the comedian's loved ones shared a statement. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family told outlets, including Us Weekly. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's death has left many unanswered questions, but at least a couple of questions were solved after his autopsy was completed.