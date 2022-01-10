Here's What We Know About Bob Saget's Autopsy Results
Comedian Bob Saget died on January 9 in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes, Florida. Saget's death came as a shock to many people, because just the night before, he was on stage performing in the middle of his cross-country comedy tour, per People. There were at least a dozen more live shows scheduled for 2022. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," Saget wrote in his final tweet on January 8. "I'm happily addicted again to this s**t."
After news broke of his passing, the comedian's loved ones shared a statement. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family told outlets, including Us Weekly. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Saget's death has left many unanswered questions, but at least a couple of questions were solved after his autopsy was completed.
The investigation into Bob Saget's cause of death continues
Bob Saget's death felt very abrupt after seeing him on stage just the night before. Even though the cause of death is unclear for now, Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, can cross off some options.
"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room," Stephany said in a statement to CNN. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," he continued. "Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."
Saget was expected to check out of the Ritz-Carlton on January 8. When Saget's family was unable to reach him, they contacted hotel security. A member of hotel security was sent to Saget's room, and when they entered, they found all the lights off in the room, per a separate CNN report. Saget was found in his bed with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed with no signs of trauma, according to the incident report.