Bob Saget's Family Speaks Out Amid His Tragic Death

Bob Saget, a comedian best known for his role as the patriarch Danny Tanner on '90s sitcom "Full House," passed away on January 9. After performing a show in Florida, with more planned later this month, Saget was found dead in his hotel room. The news came as a shock to fans, as he was only 65 and many felt as if they had grown up watching him on television.

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it ... And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t. Peace out," Saget shared in his final Instagram post.

Those who were closest to him are keeping his memory alive, by sharing anecdotes of his kind nature. The main one being, of course, Saget's family, from wife Kelly Rizzo and three children, released a heartbreaking statement after learning of his passing.