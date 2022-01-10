Bob Saget's Family Speaks Out Amid His Tragic Death
Bob Saget, a comedian best known for his role as the patriarch Danny Tanner on '90s sitcom "Full House," passed away on January 9. After performing a show in Florida, with more planned later this month, Saget was found dead in his hotel room. The news came as a shock to fans, as he was only 65 and many felt as if they had grown up watching him on television.
"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it ... And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t. Peace out," Saget shared in his final Instagram post.
Those who were closest to him are keeping his memory alive, by sharing anecdotes of his kind nature. The main one being, of course, Saget's family, from wife Kelly Rizzo and three children, released a heartbreaking statement after learning of his passing.
Bob Saget was 'everything' to his family
After TMZ reported of "Full House" star Bob Saget's passing on January 9, those who were closest to the comedian shared their memories and condolences to others on social media. Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo — along with his three daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer from a prior marriage to Sherri Kramer — who shared a joint statement to Page Six after learning of the news.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," they said. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Although many fans were in disbelief over Saget's sudden death, the heartbreaking news was later confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Twitter, stating that no foul play or drug use was involved.