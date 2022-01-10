What Surprising Thing Did Bob Saget Do Before Every Show?

It goes without saying that the entertainment industry is mourning the incredible loss of a talented actor and comedian, as "Full House" alum Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room. The television star had just finished one of his standup routines in Jacksonville as part of his cross-country tour. Local authorities tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando about an "unresponsive man." According to CBS News, there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Of course, it didn't take long for the world to react, with many fans saddened over his death. Saget's celebrity friends, like Pete Davidson, also paid tribute to the comedian, calling Saget one of the "kindest" men on the planet. Davidson released a statement via "Saturday Night Live" writer Dave Sirus' Instagram that said, "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Saget was not only known for being one of the nicest guys around, but also as someone who always took his pre-show ritual very seriously. In fact, what he did before each one of his standup routines might even sound out of character to some of his fans.