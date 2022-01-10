Pete Davidson's Emotional Anecdote About Bob Saget Proves What We've Always Suspected

Shortly after learning the tragic news of Bob Saget's death, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson confirmed what we suspected about Saget all along — he was a nice man.

"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson penned in a message via "SNL" writer Dave Sirus' Instagram account. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay," Davidson recalled. "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

The "mental health stuff" Davidson is most likely referring to is his ongoing struggles with depression. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," Davidson once told Charlamagne Tha God. "I hit (rock bottom) all the time," he continued. "My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times. As long as you're around good, supportive people, and if you're strong enough, you'll be able to get out of it." Case in point: Bob Saget. RIP.