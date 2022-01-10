Pete Davidson's Emotional Anecdote About Bob Saget Proves What We've Always Suspected
Upon learning of comedian and actor Bob Saget's death on January 9, many in the entertainment industry are reeling.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," Saget's famous "Full House" co-stars Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen penned in a statement obtained by People. Meanwhile, actor John Stamos and everyone's favorite Uncle Jesse also shared a somber tweet that read, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
Alas, there was one online tribute by fellow comedian Pete Davidson that had everyone in tears and proved what we've always suspected about Saget.
Bob Saget was a nice man
Shortly after learning the tragic news of Bob Saget's death, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson confirmed what we suspected about Saget all along — he was a nice man.
"Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson penned in a message via "SNL" writer Dave Sirus' Instagram account. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay," Davidson recalled. "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."
The "mental health stuff" Davidson is most likely referring to is his ongoing struggles with depression. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," Davidson once told Charlamagne Tha God. "I hit (rock bottom) all the time," he continued. "My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times. As long as you're around good, supportive people, and if you're strong enough, you'll be able to get out of it." Case in point: Bob Saget. RIP.