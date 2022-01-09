The Truth About Bob Saget's Relationship With John Stamos

As news dropped that "America's Dad," comedian and actor Bob Saget tragically died in a Florida Ritz-Carlton hotel room, fans immediately had Saget's family and friends – including his former "Full House" co-stars — in mind.

Authorities confirmed Saget's death on Sunday via a tweet, claiming they were called to the hotel room earlier in the day and found the actor dead at the scene. TMZ was the first to report the sudden death of the 65-year-old comedian.

The actor's claim to fame is thanks to his years playing Danny Tanner, the single dad raising three girls in San Francisco that led "Full House" for eight seasons and 192 episodes, per Variety. From 1987 to 1995, Saget worked alongside major stars like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure, and John Stamos to an audience of millions, quickly turning his television family into his real one.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," wrote Saget's former co-star, Stamos. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." While on-screen Stamos and Saget played brother-in-law's raising D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle Tanner alongside their friend Joey Gladstone (played by Dave Coulier), off-screen the two developed a brotherly bond that lasted up until Saget's death.