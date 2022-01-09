John Stamos' Raw Tweet About Bob Saget Will Have You In Tears

When "Full House" premiered in 1987, Bob Saget starred as Danny Tanner alongside John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis, Danny's brother-in-law. Both stayed with the show until the end in 1995 and came back for "Fuller House" in 2016 through 2020. After Saget's death on January 9, Stamos took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking message about the news. The actor wrote on Twitter, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

The two actors remained friends over the years, often sharing warm words about the other. Saget shared an especially touching note about Stamos in August 2021 for his birthday, writing on Instagram, "To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life."

They had their fair share of laughs, though, proving just how close they truly were — Stamos even hosted the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" in 2008, getting plenty of laughs at Saget's expense. Among other jokes, Stamos claimed Saget had "no funny bone" in his body, something Saget's fans know to be inherently false.

Like Stamos, the world will deeply miss Saget and his humor.