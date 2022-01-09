Celebrities React To Bob Saget's Death

In a tragic, unexpected piece of news to start the new year, Bob Saget died on January 9 at age 65, per TMZ. Sources close to the beloved comic-slash-actor informed TMZ Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, with the local sheriff's and fire departments answering a late-afternoon hotel call after security first discovered Saget inside his room. The "Full House" star was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death remains unclear as of this writing. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave TMZ an update shortly after responding to the hotel's call, stating, "Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." The Department added that "the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."

Saget has been doing a stand-up throughout the country at the time of his death, including many stops in Florida, per TMZ. His Orlando leg of the tour was supposed to last through this May. Just one day before his death, Saget performed a show in Jacksonville, Florida, and tweeted about the experience on Sunday morning, writing, "Appreciative audience... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***."

Of course, many are devastated by Saget's death, including his fellow comedians.