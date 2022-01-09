Celebrities React To Bob Saget's Death
In a tragic, unexpected piece of news to start the new year, Bob Saget died on January 9 at age 65, per TMZ. Sources close to the beloved comic-slash-actor informed TMZ Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, with the local sheriff's and fire departments answering a late-afternoon hotel call after security first discovered Saget inside his room. The "Full House" star was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death remains unclear as of this writing. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave TMZ an update shortly after responding to the hotel's call, stating, "Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." The Department added that "the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."
Saget has been doing a stand-up throughout the country at the time of his death, including many stops in Florida, per TMZ. His Orlando leg of the tour was supposed to last through this May. Just one day before his death, Saget performed a show in Jacksonville, Florida, and tweeted about the experience on Sunday morning, writing, "Appreciative audience... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***."
Of course, many are devastated by Saget's death, including his fellow comedians.
Comedians adored Bob Saget
The world of comedy and entertainment was shaken by Bob Saget's sudden January 9 death. Legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried shared on Twitter, "Still in shock, I just spoke with Bob a few days ago." He added, "We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget." Patton Oswalt, who has drawn some professional comparisons to Saget, tweeted an emotional remembrance, "Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I'm crying F***."
Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin, quoting a January 3 B.J. Novak tweet musing that he has "always and always will love Bob Saget," added upon the news of Saget's death, "I agree. You couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated." For his part, Novak tweeted, upon the saddening news, a simple broken-heart emoji.
Saget definitely seemed well-liked not just as a comedian but as a person by those who knew him. Kat Dennings, who played Saget's daughter on the early 2000's sitcom "Raising Dad," described him on Twitter as "the loveliest man" and "always so kind and protective," while fellow funnyman Jim Gaffigan tweeted, "What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest."