New, Heartbreaking Details Revealed About How Bob Saget's Death Was Discovered

The death of famed comedian Bob Saget has shocked fans everywhere. It was announced by TMZ on January 9 that Saget had passed away at age 65. At the time of his death, Saget was on his "I Don't Do Negative" stand-up comedy tour in Florida. The comic praised his January 8 audience on social media after performing his set. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," Saget said on Instagram. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it ... Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Twitter, announcing that deputies were called to the star's Orlando hotel that afternoon. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the office wrote on Twitter. "The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

As the investigation into Saget's death is ongoing, new details have emerged about how his death was discovered that are totally heartbreaking.