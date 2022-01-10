New, Heartbreaking Details Revealed About How Bob Saget's Death Was Discovered
The death of famed comedian Bob Saget has shocked fans everywhere. It was announced by TMZ on January 9 that Saget had passed away at age 65. At the time of his death, Saget was on his "I Don't Do Negative" stand-up comedy tour in Florida. The comic praised his January 8 audience on social media after performing his set. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," Saget said on Instagram. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it ... Goin' everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I'm addicted to this s**t."
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Twitter, announcing that deputies were called to the star's Orlando hotel that afternoon. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the office wrote on Twitter. "The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
As the investigation into Saget's death is ongoing, new details have emerged about how his death was discovered that are totally heartbreaking.
Bob Saget didn't check out of his hotel
Bob Saget's death was discovered by employees at his Florida hotel, People reported. A source told the outlet that the comedian had arranged to have a late checkout at 3 p.m. on the day of his death. When Saget didn't check out, housekeeping staff reportedly went to his room an hour later and found him unresponsive in bed. According to the source, Saget's room was neat, with no signs of trauma, and his bags were packed by the door. Management reportedly tried to perform CPR on Saget after calling 911, but the comedian was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Saget's tragic death has prompted many emotional responses from those who knew him well. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's on-screen daughter DJ Tanner on "Full House" for eight seasons — and later reprised her role with him on "Fuller House" — mourned Saget's death on Twitter. "I don't know what to say," Bure wrote. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Despite not joining Bure, Saget, and their other co-stars on "Fuller House," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who portrayed Saget's daughter Michelle, offered their condolences to the star's family. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the twins said, per ABC News.