Inside Bob Saget's Marriage To Kelly Rizzo
Following Bob Saget's tragic and untimely death, the actor and comedian's family, including his wife Kelly Rizzo, released a somber statement. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read per People. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Prior to his passing, Saget taught us many wonderful life lessons by way of his wholesome character Danny Tanner on the famous sitcom "Full House," but he didn't stop there. Saget also taught the masses that one can find love again later in life. Case in point: his second marriage to Rizzo, a woman 23 years his junior. "I didn't think I'd have a relationship again. I was kind of in that 'just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they're 90' mindset," he told Closer Weekly in November 2017. "I'm happier today, and I'm the youngest 61-year-old I know!" he added.
But what's the scoop on Saget's second chance at love and his marriage with Rizzo? The answer just might surprise you...
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo wanted to 'enjoy the love of each other'
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo's marriage is built on a firm foundation of red meat and crustaceans! The story goes that after meeting Rizzo through mutual friends at a party, the comedian worked up the courage to slide into Rizzo's DMs and ask her out for burgers and lobster. "And then I was like, 'Oh no. I kind of like him,'" Rizzo recalled to her TikTok followers about the moment she realized she was falling for Saget.
Notably missing from their union, however, was any desire to have children. As you may recall, Saget was already the father of three grown daughters he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. "No, no," Saget told Us Weekly when asked about the prospect of having more children. "I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened. They just love each other. And we want to enjoy the love of each other, so that's something that we want to do," he explained. "I've been the dad a lot. Maybe I'll be a grandfather one day. My daughter has a boyfriend. I'm not rushing it," he added.
As demonstrated by the couple's Instagram accounts, instead of expanding their family, the pair spent their marriage traveling, attending concerts, and living life to the fullest. Our most sincere condolences go out to Rizzo during this difficult time.