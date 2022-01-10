Inside Bob Saget's Marriage To Kelly Rizzo

Following Bob Saget's tragic and untimely death, the actor and comedian's family, including his wife Kelly Rizzo, released a somber statement. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read per People. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Prior to his passing, Saget taught us many wonderful life lessons by way of his wholesome character Danny Tanner on the famous sitcom "Full House," but he didn't stop there. Saget also taught the masses that one can find love again later in life. Case in point: his second marriage to Rizzo, a woman 23 years his junior. "I didn't think I'd have a relationship again. I was kind of in that 'just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they're 90' mindset," he told Closer Weekly in November 2017. "I'm happier today, and I'm the youngest 61-year-old I know!" he added.

