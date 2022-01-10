Inside The Tragic Death Of Bob Saget's Sister

Beloved comedian Bob Saget's death at the age of 65 has left fans, family, close friends, and those who worked with him over his career in complete shock. The collective mourning has brought about a flurry of heartwarming messages and celebrity reactions to the unfortunate news.

Saget's death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on January 9, noting in a tweet that the discovery at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando offered "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." According to TMZ, the comedian was on tour, scheduled to play throughout Florida for several months at the time of his death.

Despite his raunchy comedy, he was widely known as a family man, per The New York Times, from his role of Danny Tanner in "Full House" and as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Saget's real family life had been tinged with tragedy decades ago, hitting the actor so hard that it would change the course of his career and inspire new passions through charity, bringing many other funny folk along the way.