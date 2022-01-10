Dave Coulier's Posts About Bob Saget's Death Hit Hard

The world was faced with devastating news on January 9 when it was confirmed that beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget had died suddenly aged 65. His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement, saying, "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter" (via BBC).

Since then, thousands of tributes to the late star have flooded in across social media and beyond, with his "Full House" co-stars leading the way when it comes to emotional eulogies. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," tweeted John Stamos, who played Saget's on-screen brother-in-law on the sitcom. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who both played Saget's daughter on the sitcom, also mourned his death in a statement issued to USA Today. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the twins said, calling him the "most loving, compassionate and generous man." They added, "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Now, their fellow "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier is joining the collection of heartbreaking tributes with two devastating posts dedicated to his late friend.