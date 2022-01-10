Dave Coulier's Posts About Bob Saget's Death Hit Hard
The world was faced with devastating news on January 9 when it was confirmed that beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget had died suddenly aged 65. His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement, saying, "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter" (via BBC).
Since then, thousands of tributes to the late star have flooded in across social media and beyond, with his "Full House" co-stars leading the way when it comes to emotional eulogies. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," tweeted John Stamos, who played Saget's on-screen brother-in-law on the sitcom. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who both played Saget's daughter on the sitcom, also mourned his death in a statement issued to USA Today. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," the twins said, calling him the "most loving, compassionate and generous man." They added, "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
Now, their fellow "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier is joining the collection of heartbreaking tributes with two devastating posts dedicated to his late friend.
Dave Coulier's Bob Saget tributes
Dave Coulier appeared as Joey Gladstone on "Full House," the childhood friend of Bob Saget's character, Danny Tanner. The twosome's bond was obvious both on and off-screen, with Coulier paying an emotional tribute to his late friend on both Twitter and Instagram just hours after Saget's death was confirmed.
On Instagram, Coulier shared a photo of himself and Saget holding hands on the red carpet at an event. "I'll never let go, brother. Love you," he wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji. Coulier also shared his obvious grief on Twitter. "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," he wrote in a heart-wrenching post.
The two famously reunited on screen with several of the original cast members for the "Full House" reboot, "Fuller House," with Coulier explaining in 2016 how close he'd grown to Saget over the years. "I've known Bob since I was 17 years old. There's a huge emotional attachment, you know," he told PopSugar, calling the cast "family." "We're all back together again doing this show that we love, with people we really care about, and so there's a huge emotional attachment for me, being back," he added. "It's such a gift to be able to do this, and there's not many chances in life you get like this."
Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved the late, great Bob Saget.