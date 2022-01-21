The Tragic Death Of Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf has died. The iconic singer's Facebook announced the tragic news on January 20, confirming the 74-year-old star died that evening and was surrounded by his loved ones, his wife, Deborah, his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. It's thought the statement was issued by his team, who wrote their "hearts are broken."

The statement also shed more light on his staggering career, which first saw him seem success in the 1970s. It noted that he sold 100 million albums and starred in some massive movies, including "Fight Club" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." He also had a plethora of iconic hits, including "Bat Out of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." He released his last album in 2016.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the heartbreaking message continued. They also asked for "understanding" and "privacy" as they deal with the tragic loss, signing off, "From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

A cause of death for Meat Loaf — who has experienced health issues over the years — was not confirmed in the statement, though TMZ cited sources who alleged he died of COVID-19. The outlet claimed that he'd canceled a business dinner a few days earlier after reportedly becoming "seriously ill."