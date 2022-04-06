The Tragic Death Of Singer Bobby Rydell

Bobby Rydell, 1960s teen idol and star of the 1963 film "Bye Bye Birdie," has died at the age of 79. Born Robert Ridarelli on April 26, 1942, the star died on April 5, just weeks shy of what would have been his 80th birthday.

Per an announcement made on his official Facebook page, Rydell's death has been attributed to pneumonia. This wasn't the star's first brush with a serious illness, though — in fact, quite the contrary. In 2012, he told CBS Philly that, prior to undergoing a liver-kidney transplant, his doctor had predicted he had "maybe a month" to live. As such, the official announcement of Rydell's death reiterated the importance of organ donation, stating, "Rydell lived to be 79 years old through the gift of organ donation," and urging fans to become donors.

Since news broke of Rydell's death, countless celebrities have voiced their admiration of him. DJ Jerry Blavat spoke of his friend's talents to The Philadelphia Inquirer, claiming, "He could have been as big as Bobby Darin, but he didn't want to leave Philadelphia." Meanwhile, Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells shared via Twitter that he was "deeply saddened by the loss of Bobby Rydell, a good friend and one of my idols."