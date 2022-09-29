The Truth About Coolio's Health Problems

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., aka "Coolio," died on September 28. According to CNN, Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott said that they tried to resurrect the rapper for about 45 minutes, but was pronounced dead a little bit before 5 p.m.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon," Sheila Finegan, Coolio's talent manager, said in a released statement. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly." Finegan also thanked the people who listened to Coolio's music, and for all of the love and support from everyone after hearing that he passed away.

Jarez told TMZ that the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper was at a friend's house. He had gone to the bathroom and didn't come out after a concerning period of time had passed. When the friend called for the rapper, there was no response, and was eventually found on the floor. Paramedics suspect that he died of cardiac arrest, but the cause of death is not officially known. But what some people don't know is that this isn't the first time the rapping legend's life was at risk, as he almost died numerous times from a common respiratory condition.