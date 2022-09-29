Coolio Was Making Big Career Plans Before His Tragic Death

Coolio's sad death was hard enough for fans, but now news of what he was planning before his sudden passing has hit the world with another gut punch. TMZ reported that the 59-year-old rapper, who's biggest hit was "Gangsta's Paradise," died on September 28 after being found on the floor of a friend's bathroom. It's thought Coolio's friend grew alarmed when he didn't return from the bathroom and didn't respond after he called his name. The friend then dialed 911, but Coolio was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have flooded in for the rapper since the sad news was made public, with plenty of his fans taking to social media to pay their respects. Famous faces have shared their own memories of the star too, including Snoop Dogg who shared a photo of himself and his late friend on Instagram. "Gangstas paradise. R. I. P." he wrote alongside several emoji, including prayer hands, a rose, and a dove, while also tagging Coolio's account. Michelle Pfeifer also paid tribute via Instagram after appearing in Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" music video back in 1995.

And it sounds like Coolio was ready for another hit to rival his signature song.