Coolio's Recent Instagram Post Takes On A Whole New Meaning After His Tragic Death

One of Coolio's final posts on Instagram has sadly adopted a whole new meaning in the wake of his death. The rapper tragically died on September 28, with his manager confirming to TMZ that he was found dead at a friend's home. It's believed Coolio went to the bathroom, but caused concern when he didn't return. That's when the friend checked to see if he was okay, but heard no answer from the "Fantastic Voyage" hitmaker. After opening the door to the bathroom, they saw him collapsed on the floor and called first responders, who pronounced him dead at the scene. An autopsy will now be conducted on the 59-year-old rapper's body to determine his cause of death, though Sky News reported he may have experienced a heart attack.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon," his talent manager, Sheila Finegan, said in a statement issued to TMZ. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

In the wake of his sudden passing, fans flocked to Coolio's social media to pay their respects, where they were greeted by his now even more poignant final uploads.