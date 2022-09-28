The Tragic Death Of Rapper Coolio

Coolio, the legendary rapper who rose to prominence in the 1990s, has died. He was 59 years old.

It was only moments before his passing when Coolio was a victim of a death hoax. Rumors of his passing floated around social media, but his reps clarified that he was kicking. "He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet," they said (via Media Mass). But on September 28, TMZ reported that the rapper died during a visit to a friend's house in Los Angeles. He reportedly passed out on the floor after excusing himself to go to the bathroom, and the EMTs pronounced him dead on the scene when they arrived. The official cause of death has yet to be determined, but the paramedics presumed that Coolio had suffered from cardiac arrest.

To say that Coolio had a massive impact on the hip hop scene would be an understatement. His fans and peers in the industry immediately took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.