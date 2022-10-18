Dorit Kemsley's Husband Issues Shady Response To Erika Jayne's Marriage Diss

The housewives — and their husbands — are keeping things a little too real. Lately, the signature drama of the Real Housewives franchise hasn't been limited to the television show. During BravoCon 2022, some of the most iconic personalities from the series showed up to stir the pot. Erika Jayne, who has been facing her own slew of controversies alongside her estranged husband, decided to point the spotlight onto another Beverly Hills couple when she was asked a controversial question.

In a video posted to Twitter, Jayne can be seen responding to an on-screen question which reads, "What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?" The singer wasted no time in declaring her answer: "Dorit and PK."

As recapped by Us Weekly, Dorit and PK Kemsley met in 2011. Since their marriage in 2015, they've stayed strong and refused to become part of the Housewives "curse" — a superstition stemming from the fact that over 35 couples once involved with the franchise have filed for divorce. Needless to say, when Jayne pointed the finger at these long-time lovebirds, they had a lot to say.