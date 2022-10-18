New Details Emerge About Meghan Markle's Rumored Wedding Tiara Drama With The Queen
Meghan Markle has admitted that, while she was still a full-time working member of the royal family, it was hard for her to find her voice. During an interview with The Cut back in August, the Duchess of Sussex said that it felt great to be able to speak again about matters that have always been close to her heart, regardless of what anyone has to say about it. She said, "It's so real. I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding — not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it."
One of the reasons why Meghan is so happy to have the freedom to say what she wants is because she often felt muted while living behind palace doors with the British royal family. During the summer of 2020, the "Suits" star admitted that she felt as though she was "unprotected by the institution" and "prohibited from defending herself," as stated in documents that were part of her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday (per the Daily Beast). Not only did Meghan feel unprotected, but she also couldn't hit back at unfounded rumors that surfaced online — particularly ones that had to do with her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
More specifically, she couldn't comment on a tiara that she either did or didn't want to wear.
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly blocked Meghan Markle from wearing a tiara on her wedding day
When Queen Elizabeth II said no, you better believe that it was a hard no, full stop. According to Page Six, the queen denied Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, the opportunity to wear an emerald tiara during Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018. The claim was first made by royal socialite Lady Colin Campbell in her book, "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," back in 2020. Now, Robert Lacey seems to repeat the same claim in his book, "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – the Friendship and the Feuds," according to Express. Meghan reportedly wanted to wear an emerald headdress that came from Russia, but Queen Elizabeth apparently axed the request.
Lacey said, "The Queen felt that she had to say 'no' to Meghan's first choice." He added that the tiara was controversial, as it was supposedly worn by a Tsarist princess. The author said that the tiara "was one of those that had found its way into Windsor hands through 'undefined' not to say dodgy channels in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution." The tiara actually has a very interesting history. According to Tatler, the Vladimir Tiara was reportedly smuggled out of Russia after the "assassination of Tsar Nicholas II."
Perhaps Queen Elizabeth did Meghan a favor by keeping that tiara off her head — no word yet, though, on how the duchess feels about it.