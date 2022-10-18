Emma Watson Gets Honest About Her Close Relationship With Tom Felton
Emma Watson, known for her roles in popular films like "Harry Potter" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," has been acting for the past two decades. While Watson has worked with numerous actors since she was just a child, there is an undeniable connection between the actors who worked on the "Harry Potter" films, which were released periodically over a span of 10 years.
In 2021, Harry Potter fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the first film in the franchise. Watson posted to Instagram in celebration, opening up about her experience. In the caption of a throwback photo with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Watson wrote, "'Harry Potter' was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time." She continued, "I look at my fellow cast members now, and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other, that we supported one another, and that we held up something meaningful."
Over the years, it's been clear that the "Harry Potter" films and their actors have held a special place in Watson's heart. And now, she's opening up about her close connection with Tom Felton, who "Potterheads" may better know as Draco Malfoy.
Emma Watson calls Tom Felton her soulmate
Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series, just released a memoir titled "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard," which details his struggle with mental health and his experience in the spotlight, per Entertainment Tonight. In the foreword for the memoir, Emma Watson opened up about her undeniable connection with Felton and their enduring relationship. "For more than 20 years now, we've loved each other in a special way," she wrote. "We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's back. I know we always will. The friendship we share has allowed me to move through some of the most challenging and soul-searching moments in my life" (via People).
In a 2011 interview with Seventeen, Watson revealed that Felton was her first crush and that he was completely aware of that (via Marie Claire). However, despite people thinking there could be something romantic between the actors, their "soulmate" connection seems to be strictly platonic. When asked if there was anything beyond a friendship between the duo over the years in 2021, Felton told Entertainment Tonight, "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."
Although "Harry Potter" fans may have to give up on a romantic relationship blossoming between Felton and Watson, their friendship appears to be stronger than ever.