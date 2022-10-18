Emma Watson Gets Honest About Her Close Relationship With Tom Felton

Emma Watson, known for her roles in popular films like "Harry Potter" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," has been acting for the past two decades. While Watson has worked with numerous actors since she was just a child, there is an undeniable connection between the actors who worked on the "Harry Potter" films, which were released periodically over a span of 10 years.

In 2021, Harry Potter fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the first film in the franchise. Watson posted to Instagram in celebration, opening up about her experience. In the caption of a throwback photo with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Watson wrote, "'Harry Potter' was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time." She continued, "I look at my fellow cast members now, and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other, that we supported one another, and that we held up something meaningful."

Over the years, it's been clear that the "Harry Potter" films and their actors have held a special place in Watson's heart. And now, she's opening up about her close connection with Tom Felton, who "Potterheads" may better know as Draco Malfoy.