Tom Felton Admits The Spark He Felt For His Harry Potter Co-Star

Any fan of the "Harry Potter" films will remember the famous interactions between the wicked Draco Malfoy and the three young protagonists: Harry, Ron, and Hermione, played by Danielle Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively. Although there may not have been any warm feelings spared between the characters, the actors are a different question. In fact, many throughout the years have speculated about the dynamic between Watson and her male costars, most notably Tom Felton, who played Draco.

In 2011, 10 years after the release of the original film, Watson even opened up about her feelings for her older co-star, telling Seventeen Magazine that she had a "huge crush" on him, and that he was, in fact, her "first crush." She said that now, Felton "totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now." When asked about these revelations, Felton hedged at the time, evidently fidgeting nervously and replying with stammers before landing on a polite "no" when asked if the feelings were mutual.

However, although Felton may have tried to dodge the question over a decade ago, he has now decided to open up a bit more about how he felt for his female co-star, and revealed that she was not the only one who felt sparks.