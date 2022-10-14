Tom Felton Admits The Spark He Felt For His Harry Potter Co-Star
Any fan of the "Harry Potter" films will remember the famous interactions between the wicked Draco Malfoy and the three young protagonists: Harry, Ron, and Hermione, played by Danielle Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively. Although there may not have been any warm feelings spared between the characters, the actors are a different question. In fact, many throughout the years have speculated about the dynamic between Watson and her male costars, most notably Tom Felton, who played Draco.
In 2011, 10 years after the release of the original film, Watson even opened up about her feelings for her older co-star, telling Seventeen Magazine that she had a "huge crush" on him, and that he was, in fact, her "first crush." She said that now, Felton "totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now." When asked about these revelations, Felton hedged at the time, evidently fidgeting nervously and replying with stammers before landing on a polite "no" when asked if the feelings were mutual.
However, although Felton may have tried to dodge the question over a decade ago, he has now decided to open up a bit more about how he felt for his female co-star, and revealed that she was not the only one who felt sparks.
Tom Felton says Emma Watson was his secret love
In his new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard," Tom Felton opened up about his early dynamic with fellow actor Emma Watson on the set of "Harry Potter." While writing that he indeed had a "secret love" for Watson, he gave the caveat that this may not have been the type of love that fans imagined. "I don't think I was ever in love with Emma," he wrote, "but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else ... we were kindred spirits." He added, "That isn't to say that there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."
Felton added that, although he originally tried to shrug off rumors of the two of them perhaps sharing romantic feelings, he couldn't help but eventually acknowledge the truth. "I denied that I liked her in that way," Felton wrote, "but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straightaway that there was something unspoken between us."
In a previously leaked forward for the memoir written by Watson, she explained how she and Felton share a "special" kind of love which transcends any kind of sexual urge. "It's one of the purest loves I can think of," Watson wrote, per Elle. "We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will."