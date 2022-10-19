Lamar Odom Rebuts Social Media Post Claiming He Misses Khloé Kardashian
Lamar Odom has denied that he is the author of a social media post saying he misses ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. On October 17, 2022, a Facebook post (which has since been deleted) on Odom's official account read, "Missing my best friend. #memories for life." (via Us Weekly). Odom also took to the comments on the post to deflect the criticism he received from Facebook users for having published. Per Us Weekly, he replied, "I'm human just like everyone else," and, "Didn't know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made."
After marrying in September 2009, Odom and Kardashian finalized their divorce from one another in December 2021 (per CNN), and both of them have had other relationships since that time. Odom was previously engaged to Sabrina Parr, according to People, while Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, have dated off-and-on.
Although Odom has expressed a desire to reconnect with Kardashian (via Us Weekly), that appears not to have been the case this time.
Lamar Odom claims not to have access to his Facebook account
Following fans' interest in his Facebook post about missing Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom posted an Instagram story to his verified account to deny that he was the author of the Facebook post. In a white font against an orange background (as shown above), Odom explained, "Reminder!!! I do NOT have access to my Lamar Odom verified Facebook page. I have not posted on it in over two years, it's not me posting or commenting on that page."
In another Instagram story, Odom linked to a TMZ article on the same subject. There, the article additionally noted that Odom's representative told TMZ that a former manager still had access to Odom's official Facebook page and was responsible for the post about Kardashian.
It is unclear if Odom's current management is seeking access to his Facebook account, but TMZ previously reported that Odom regained control of his Instagram account in August 2022. Both Facebook and Instagram share a parent company, Meta (via Vox), so it shouldn't be a difficult process.