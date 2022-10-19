Lamar Odom Rebuts Social Media Post Claiming He Misses Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom has denied that he is the author of a social media post saying he misses ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. On October 17, 2022, a Facebook post (which has since been deleted) on Odom's official account read, "Missing my best friend. #memories for life." (via Us Weekly). Odom also took to the comments on the post to deflect the criticism he received from Facebook users for having published. Per Us Weekly, he replied, "I'm human just like everyone else," and, "Didn't know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made."

After marrying in September 2009, Odom and Kardashian finalized their divorce from one another in December 2021 (per CNN), and both of them have had other relationships since that time. Odom was previously engaged to Sabrina Parr, according to People, while Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, have dated off-and-on.

Although Odom has expressed a desire to reconnect with Kardashian (via Us Weekly), that appears not to have been the case this time.