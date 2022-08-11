Lamar Odom Just Won't Lose His Connection To Khloé Kardashian

Ever heard the saying, "If at first you don't succeed try, try and try again?" Well, it seems like Lamar Odom clearly has. The basketball star has made no secret of the fact he's been hoping to win his former wife, Khloé Kardashian, back, even very publicly sharing his plans to get back together with the reality star on "Celebrity Big Brother" in early 2022. "Sometimes it's hard for me to sleep at night thinking about [Khloé]," Odom confessed, per Us Weekly, revealing he'd like to take his ex to dinner. As for what he'd say to her on their fictional date night? He claimed he'd apologize for all the wrongdoings in their marriage, which included drug abuse and infidelity. "She has her right to never ever see me again, for the things I put her through. Time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now. Just saying her name brightens up my day. All I can do is wish the best for her," he continued.

That confession came a few months after Odom admitted to Andy Cohen on "Radio Andy" that he's no longer in touch with Kardashian or her family members, despite growing pretty close to them during their marriage. The athlete admitted that he missed the whole family, but noted, "We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully, in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me."