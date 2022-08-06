The Announcement Confirming The Birth Of Khloé Kardashian's Second Baby Is Very Telling

Khloé Kardashian has welcomed a baby boy with her ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson, per People. The pair's new bundle of joy comes only a few weeks after E! News confirmed they were expecting a second child together via surrogate. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a source told the outlet. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child, daughter True, back in April 2018.

Per Us Weekly, the pair broke up in June 2021, but remained cordial and friendly for the sake of their daughter. Things, however, took a turn for the worse when a woman named Maralee Nichols revealed Thompson was the father of her newborn baby. Going by the timeline of their relationship, this automatically indicated that Thompson cheated on the reality star while they were still together. And even though the betrayal took a heavy toll on her, a source told Page Six in July that Kardashian still loves him. "I'm told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again," a source revealed to the outlet.

However, with the baby's arrival, Kardashian is seemingly refuting these claims and making one thing very clear.