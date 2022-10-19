Olivia Wilde Fans The Flames Of Affair Rumors By Posting Salad Dressing Recipe

Maybe you really can catch more flies with vinegar — or a tasteful vinaigrette, anyway. In case you missed it, the Daily Mail released a bombshell exclusive interview on October 17 wherein Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny sang like a canary about, among other things, Wilde's rumored affair with Harry Styles and a domestic dispute that took place over salad dressing. Yes, you read that right. Salad dressing.

According to the caregiver, Sudeikis became irate when he realized that Wilde made her "special dressing" for the aforementioned former boy bander turned solo artist. "So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave," the nanny revealed. "She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," she explained. "Jason told me: 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].'" YIKES.

It should be noted that Wilde and Sudeikis vehemently denied all of the nanny's claims. Alas, the public still had many questions. Perhaps the most pressing question of all, however, involved Wilde's infamous dressing and whether or not it played an integral role in her rumored affair with Styles. And now Wilde has given the people what they want... sort of.